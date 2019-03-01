|
Howe Baker
Hagerhill - Howe Edward Baker, 69, of Hagerhill, KY, passed away on February 26, 2019 at his home. Howe was a graduate of Northern Kentucky University and received his Doctorate from Chase Law School. He was a member of Kentucky Bar Association, a lifetime member of the NRA and a Kentucky Colonel. Howe loved shooting, hunting and the outdoors. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Avis (Little) Baker, a brother, Gary Baker and a sister, Yvonne Mullins. Howe is survived by two sons, Howe E. Baker Jr. and Green Beret SSG Adam Baker; five siblings, Anna Late Maurice) Burch, Joan (Bill) Waldemeyer, Danny (Casey) Baker, Norma (Terry) Hafer and Freda (Rick) Clair. two grandson, John and Logan Baker. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 PM, with Dr. Tom Wilkes officiating. Interment will follow in the Oakland Cemetery, Grant's Lick, KY. Memorials are suggested to the NRA or to the Chase College of Law.Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 1, 2019