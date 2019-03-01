Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Howe Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howe Baker

Obituary Condolences

Howe Baker Obituary
Howe Baker

Hagerhill - Howe Edward Baker, 69, of Hagerhill, KY, passed away on February 26, 2019 at his home. Howe was a graduate of Northern Kentucky University and received his Doctorate from Chase Law School. He was a member of Kentucky Bar Association, a lifetime member of the NRA and a Kentucky Colonel. Howe loved shooting, hunting and the outdoors. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Avis (Little) Baker, a brother, Gary Baker and a sister, Yvonne Mullins. Howe is survived by two sons, Howe E. Baker Jr. and Green Beret SSG Adam Baker; five siblings, Anna Late Maurice) Burch, Joan (Bill) Waldemeyer, Danny (Casey) Baker, Norma (Terry) Hafer and Freda (Rick) Clair. two grandson, John and Logan Baker. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 PM, with Dr. Tom Wilkes officiating. Interment will follow in the Oakland Cemetery, Grant's Lick, KY. Memorials are suggested to the NRA or to the Chase College of Law.Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now