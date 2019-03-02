Services
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 East Southern Avenue
Covington, KY
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 East Southern Avenue
Covington, KY
More Obituaries for H.p. Brady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

H.p. "Peck" Brady

Obituary

H.p. "Peck" Brady Obituary
H.P. "Peck" Brady

Burlington, KY - H.P. "Peck" Brady, 87, of Burlington, KY, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019. He was a retired Yard Foreman with CSX Railroad as well as the owner of Brady Trucking. He served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. Peck was also a Masonic Lodge member, was active in the Latonia Youth Club in the 1960's and 1970's and loved farming. He was preceded in death by his sons: Dan Brady and Tommy Brady. Peck is survived by his loving wife of 64 years: Leone Brady; son: Ron (Mary) Brady; daughter-in-law: Janice Brady; brother: Marion Brady; grandchildren: Sara, Patrick, Allysa, Max and Sam and great-grandaughter: Caroline. A visitation will be held at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015, on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the funeral service at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to any youth sports organization or . Interment: Mother of God Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit Facebook or www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
