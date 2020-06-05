H.T. Sheppard
83, of Covington, Kentucky, passed away Thursday June 4, 2020. H.T. proudly served in the United States Navy and was a member of The Masonic Lodge. He was witty, caring, charming and loving. H.T. loved to sing and play guitar to country music and to entertain. He loved to talk about his financial status and it was an ongoing joke with family and friends. H.T. will be missed by many especially his family who loved him dearly. He is preceded in death by his sons, James Sheppard and Burton Sheppard and his sister Maxie Puckett. H.T. is survived by his sweetheart of over 14 years Sandy Fox; daughter, Sherry Rovera; daughter in law, Sally Sheppard; grandchildren, Bill Sheppard, Jarrod Sheppard, Joshua Swain, Kelli Woodward, Derek Sheppard, Kaitlin Sheppard, Hayden Sheppard, Victoria Stagge; great grandchildren, Kayla Woodward, Laurel Woodward, Laken Sheppard, Jackson Sheppard; siblings, Mac Sheppard, Grace Lewis, Betty Sizemore and many family and friends. A visitation and service will be held on Tuesday June 9, 2020 at Floral Hills Funeral Home in Taylor Mill, Kentucky with burial to follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be left on www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com and live streaming of the service will take place at 1pm. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to be servicing the Sheppard Family at this time.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 8, 2020.