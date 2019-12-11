|
Hugh Schramm
Fort Thomas - Hugh Edward Schramm, age 81, passed away on November 25, 2019, at his home in Fort Thomas, Kentucky.
Hugh was born in Indiana on August 16, 1938 to the late Gertrude (nee Hanlon) and Edward Schramm. Hugh was a 1956 graduate of Highlands High School, Fort Thomas, KY. He earned a bachelor's degree in English Literature from the University of Cincinnati (1961) and a master's degree in Library Science from the University of Kentucky (1963). He worked as a librarian in Queens, New York; Muskingum College in New Concord, Ohio; and Marshall University in Huntington, W. Virginia.
Hugh was fiercely independent and intensely private. He struggled since his early 20's with a progressively crippling case of scoliosis. Despite his physical limitations, he successfully remained self-reliant to the end of his days.
His debilitating condition did not dampen his desire to live a life of intellectual curiosity. He was a voracious reader, with particular interest in historical biographies. He had an amazing knack for recall of detailed information on any topic related to WWI and WWII, aeronautics, and scientific discoveries. He had a sharp mind, a dry wit, and incredible memory.
He preferred a simple life, eschewing cultural necessities such as TV, computer, cell phone. Despite this avoidance of the appurtenances of modern life, he kept abreast of current events through books, newspapers, and periodicals, often posing questions germane to local, national, international topics.
Hugh was a devout Catholic and long-time member of St. Thomas Catholic Church, Fort Thomas, KY.
Hugh is survived and will be missed by his cousins: Ann Hanlon Callahan, Naples, FL ; Sue Hanlon Collopy, Chicago, IL; Dr. James Towers Hanlon (Kathleen), Albuquerque, NM; Ann Schramm Judson, Princeton, NJ ; Mary Clare Schramm Duhme, Covington, KY; Ms. Laura Rece Singleton, California, KY; Dr. Harriet Wehner Hanlon (Robert), Reston, Va; many second cousins, friends, long-time neighbors, and fellow parishioners.
Visitation at St Thomas Church, 26 East Villa Place, Fort Thomas, Ky. 41075 at 10 AM on Friday, December 20, 2019, followed by a Mass of the Resurrection at 11 AM. Burial at St Stephen's Cemetery, 1523 Alexandria Pike, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075.
Memorials suggested to the Fort Thomas Forest Conservancy at ftfc.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019