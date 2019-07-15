Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
7:30 PM
Ida Eileen (Horvath) Thomas Obituary
Ida Eileen Thomas (nee Horvath)

Cincinnati - Ida Eileen Thomas (nee Horvath) wife of the late Robert Neil Thomas, loving mother of Kimberly L. Rohrich and Karen L. (Kevin) Ansberry, step-mother of Harry Dallas and Robert Keith (the late Patricia) Thomas, devoted sister of Martha J. Rice and Charles D. Horvath, loving grandmother of Amanda (Michael) Thomas-Franks, John and David Thomas and Elijah, Samuel, Zoe and Isabel Ansberry, also survived by daughter-in-law Rosanne Masters-Thomas, great-grandchildren Zachary, Jordan, Rachel and Atticus Franks, nieces Janice (Mark) Wittig, Ann (Scott) Beck, Nancy (Wilfried) Horper and Jaime (Daniel) Lyle and nephew Justin (Alexis) Beck, daughter of the late Ida and Zolie Horvath. July 13, 2019. Age 75 years. Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Thur. July 18, at 7:30 PM. Friends may visit on Thur. from 5:30 to 7:30 PM.

Donation to or Hospice of Southwest Ohio.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 15, 2019
