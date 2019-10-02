Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Ida Marjorie (Sprague) Whitt

Ida Marjorie (Sprague) Whitt Obituary
Ida Marjorie Whitt (nee Sprague)

Mt. Washington - Ida Marjorie Whitt (nee Sprague) wife of the late Robert C. Whitt, beloved mother of Vicky Lynn (David) Kohl, Janet Whitt Thomas and the late Dee Gaines and Robert B. Whitt, sister of the late Carrie, Irene, Malinda, Jeanette, Bud, James Richard, John, Roy, Ed, and Cliff, dear grandmother of Mona (Gene) Spence, Bobby (Kim) Thomas, Lori (Ron) Geiger, Toy Hazenfield and Niki Whitt, also survived by great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Died Sept. 28, 2019. Age 98 yrs. Resident of Mt. Washington. Service at T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt Washington on Friday Oct. 4, at 1:00 PM. Friends may visit on Friday from 12 Noon to 1 PM. Memorials to City Gospel Mission of Cincinnati.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 2, 2019
