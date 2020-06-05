Ida Massey
Hebron - Ida Kate Massey passed away at the age of 91 on June 4, 2020. Kate was born on June 25, 1928 in Neshoba, Mississippi. She was preceded in death by her husband, Barney Massey; son, Larry Massey and granddaughter, Jennifer Stokes. She is survived by a daughter, Patricia Ann Scherff of Hebron, KY and a brother, Alan Boler of Neshoba, Mississippi. Kate is also survived by 3 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A funeral service (no visitation) will be held Monday June 8th at 10:00 a.m. at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, HEBRON followed by burial at Hebron Lutheran Cemetery. For those attending please wear a mask if possible. Many special thanks to the caring staff at Rosedale Green where she lived for the past few months. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Rosedale Green, 4250 Glenn Avenue Covington, KY 41015-1699. Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com
Hebron - Ida Kate Massey passed away at the age of 91 on June 4, 2020. Kate was born on June 25, 1928 in Neshoba, Mississippi. She was preceded in death by her husband, Barney Massey; son, Larry Massey and granddaughter, Jennifer Stokes. She is survived by a daughter, Patricia Ann Scherff of Hebron, KY and a brother, Alan Boler of Neshoba, Mississippi. Kate is also survived by 3 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A funeral service (no visitation) will be held Monday June 8th at 10:00 a.m. at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, HEBRON followed by burial at Hebron Lutheran Cemetery. For those attending please wear a mask if possible. Many special thanks to the caring staff at Rosedale Green where she lived for the past few months. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Rosedale Green, 4250 Glenn Avenue Covington, KY 41015-1699. Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.