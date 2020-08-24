Ida Monches
age 103, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, beloved wife of the late Philip Monches, devoted mother of Emily Loewenstein and Harriet (Mark) Perlin of Charlotte, NC, loving grandmother of Carolyn Loewenstein Barrett, Barbara Loewenstein Gerbs, Julie Loewenstein Bloom, David Siegel, Lisa Loewenstein Templeton, Amy Siegel Owens and Suzanne Siegel Bressler, great grandmother of twelve. Private graveside services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Friend of the IDF (www.FIDF.org
), Magen David Adom (www.AFMDA.org
) or Freestore Foodbank (www.freestorefoodbank.org
). www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com