Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
3614 Dixie Hwy
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 431-1718
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
St. Paul Church
Florence, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:30 PM
St. Paul Church
Florence, OH
Florence - Ilda Marie Dorsey nee Gruber, 91, of Florence and formerly of Ft. Mitchell passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning at her home. She enjoyed being an artist in her early years and her family cherishes her creations that are in their possession. After her marriage to John, she happily took on the role of homemaker and mother to 8 children. She was a member of St. Paul Church in Florence. Preceding her in death were her parents, John and Marie Gruenwald Gruber; sister, Lillian Walter and brothers, John and Robert Gruber. Surviving is her husband of 67 years John W. Dorsey; daughters, Jane (James) Simon, Laura (James Smith) Dorsey and Monica (David) Molony; sons, Mark (Ae-Soon) Dorsey, Kevin (Ellen Fitch) Dorsey, Joseph Dorsey, John S. (Amy) Dorsey and Paul (Joyce Kim) Dorsey; 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Visitation 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm Monday, April 22nd at St. Paul Church, Florence. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 5:30 pm. Inurnment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, ERLANGER is serving the family. Memorial contributions are suggested to: Parish Kitchen, P.O. Box 1234, Covington, KY 41012. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 18, 2019
