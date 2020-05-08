Imogene Duncan



100, of Latonia, Kentucky, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at her home. She was born in Williamstown, Kentucky on January 23, 1920 to the late Eugene and Ruby Kinsler Kinman. Imogene worked at RL Polk in a variety of computer and administrative roles for 35 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, watching reruns of The Lawrence Welk Show, listening to gospel music and visits from friends. She was a member of Ashland Avenue Baptist Church in Latonia, Kentucky.



Imogene is survived by her loving children Susan Craner and Howard (Donna) Duncan; grandchildren Bambi (Jim) Lewis, Scott (Kristi) Duncan, Kevin (Rebecca) Craner and Stefanie (Jerry) Fetzer; great grandchildren Kristoffer Lewis, MacKenzie and Carter Duncan, Emma Rose, Greta Craner, Sidney, Hallie and JT Fetzer and Sami McNutt; one nephew, several nieces and other extended family.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sibling (JM and Porter Kinman, Gladys Kinman Whaley), daughter Linda Steele and grandson Chip Mullikin.



Due to Covid-19 a private family service will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Floral Hills Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens followed by interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery.



Donations/Memorials to Bluegrass Care Navigators or Ashland Avenue Baptist Church in Imogene's Name are requested in lieu of flowers.









