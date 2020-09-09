Imogene Riley



Covington - Mrs. Imogene Riley, age 92, of Covington, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Rosedale Green Nursing Home, Latonia, KY. She was born June 3, 1928, in Newport, Kentucky. Visitation is from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm, on Friday, September 11, 2020, at the Walker Funeral Home - Covington, 1129 Garrard Street, Covington (41011). The funeral service will immediately follow the visitation and will be" Private" limited to Immediate family members only due to COVID-19 restrictions, beginning at 12:00 pm. Everyone attending must wear a mask and practice social distancing. Interment will follow at Mary E. Smith Cemetery, 1120 Martin Luther King Blvd., Elsmere, Kentucky 41018









