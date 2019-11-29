|
Ina Faye Combs
Fort Thomas - Ina Faye Combs, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, November 26th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family members.
Faye was born on February 4th, 1941 to Laura and Clifton Sebastian. She grew up in Breathitt County with 12 brothers and sisters. She was always known to be the best student in school and the hardest worker on the farm. Faye exuded compassion in her work at the Highlands and Barrington of Fort Thomas, where she was greatly missed in retirement.
Faye was a passionate cook and baker. She loved to keep her guests' bellies and hearts full. Some of her favorite dishes to prepare included a pot of chicken and dumplings, sweet potatoes, and soup beans and corn bread. Along with her famous meals came even better company. Faye was the best storyteller around. Faye was an avid reader. She would never pass up the opportunity to read a good book, and then lend the book to someone else to enjoy. Her favorite place to be was her flower beds. She had the prettiest yard on the block. She got so much joy out of admiring the beauty in the flowers, birds, the sky, and sunsets. Faye's most favorite pastime was doting on her grandkids and great-grandkids. She always looked forward to celebrating the holidays. She would make fudge, ginger creams, and coffee cakes with love for all of her children and grandchildren.
Faye lovingly raised 8 children Judy (Michael) Berberich, Kenneth Combs, Darlene (Isham) Lawson, Paula Thomas, Mark (Natalie) Combs, Gina (Allen) Lawson, Laura (Jeff) Allen, and Christopher Combs. She was "Granny" to 20 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Faye is survived by brothers Jerry Sebastian, Clifton Sebastian, and sisters Mary Pratt and Emma Deaton.
Friends and family whose lives Faye touched are invited to attend a visitation at Cooper Funeral Home in Alexandria on Monday, December 2nd from 10-12, with funeral service to follow. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery at Southgate, Kentucky.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019