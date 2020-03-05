|
Ines Marie Gilliland
Independence - Gilliland, Ines Marie,89, of Independence, KY. passed away on March 5, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood. Ines is preceded in death by her Parents; Frank Robinette and Virginia Ferrell, Son; Chris Gilliland, Brothers; Hubert Robinette, Larce Ferrell, Otis Freeman, Ance Ferrell, Sisters; Edith Taylor, Flora Bell McCoy, Grandson; Todd Gilliland, Great Grand Daughter; Destiney Bostic. She is survived by her Son; Frank(Hope)Gilliland, Daughters; Becky(Brandon)Nixon, Darlene Hope, Flora(Lou)Mahnken, Kim(David)Estep, 9 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be held Wednesday March 11, 2020 from 5:00pm -7:00pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere and Thursday March 12, 2020 from 11:00am-12:00pm with a service to follow at 12:00pm. Interment will be in Floral Hills Cemetery, Taylor Mill.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020