1/1
Inge E. McIntyre
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Inge's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Inge E. McIntyre

Dayton - Inge E. (nee Silberbach) McIntyre, 89, of Dayton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband, Robert McIntyre, Jr., daughter, Diane McIntyre, parents, Willi and Louise (nee Wichrzrt) Silberbach and 13 brothers and sisters. Inge is survived by her devoted children, Don McIntyre, Bob McIntyre, Charlie McIntyre, Patricia Cline, Aggie (Scott) Willis and Cheryl Newman, loving 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 2 great great-grandchildren and sister, Frieda Kleven. Visitation at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home (Bellevue), 241 Fairfield Ave., on Wednesday (Aug. 26) from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am with Rev. Mike Sweeney officiating. Due to Covid 19, guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing regulations. Burial will take place at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens Taylor Mill, Kentucky. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved