Inge E. McIntyre
Dayton - Inge E. (nee Silberbach) McIntyre, 89, of Dayton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband, Robert McIntyre, Jr., daughter, Diane McIntyre, parents, Willi and Louise (nee Wichrzrt) Silberbach and 13 brothers and sisters. Inge is survived by her devoted children, Don McIntyre, Bob McIntyre, Charlie McIntyre, Patricia Cline, Aggie (Scott) Willis and Cheryl Newman, loving 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 2 great great-grandchildren and sister, Frieda Kleven. Visitation at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home (Bellevue), 241 Fairfield Ave., on Wednesday (Aug. 26) from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am with Rev. Mike Sweeney officiating. Due to Covid 19, guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing regulations. Burial will take place at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens Taylor Mill, Kentucky. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com
