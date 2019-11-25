|
Ira Owen Jr.
Burlington - Ira Owen Jr., 77, of Burlington, KY, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born on January 8, 1942 in Covington, KY, he was the son of the late Louise and Ira Owen Sr. He had a strong faith in Christ and was a longtime member of the First Church of Christ in Burlington, KY where he served through their Homeless Ministry and MOPS Childcare. Ira loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. Ira also enjoyed UK Basketball, football, eating out in restaurants and watching horror movies with his daughters. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter: Denise Owen, and sister: Linda Owen. Ira is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years: Emily "Jaynee" Owen; children: Debbie Owen, Doreen Owen & husband Jake Jasper, Dr. Hank Sleet & wife Amy, and Sarah Sleet; brother Gary Owen & wife Kathy, and grandchildren: Aubrei Caldwell, Jack Sleet, Abbey Sleet, and Luke Sleet. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. until the Memorial Service at 2:00 P.M. at the First Church of Christ, 6080 Camp Ernst Road, Burlington, KY 41005. Memorials are suggested to Project Semicolon for Suicide Prevention at ProjectSemicolon.com or to the First Church of Christ Homeless Ministry. The family invites anyone attending the Memorial Service to wear UK Clothing or UK Colors and to stay after for a reception dinner. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019