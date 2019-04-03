Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Hyde Park, OH
Cincinnati - Irene E Ehrmann of Cincinnati, Ohio died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the age of 99. Formerly of Palm Bay, Florida and Cedar Grove, New Jersey. Miss Ehrmann was a beloved high school biology teacher and guidance counselor. She was recognized as New Jersey Biology Teacher of the Year in 1963. Her love of science was interwoven in her travels that spanned the world. Known for her clever language arts skills she could destroy opponents in Scrabble and Boggle, did the New York Times Crossword puzzle in pen, and her limericks charmed us all. She loved birds and cats, but her performing flea, Deuteronomy was a crowd favorite, whenever she took him out of his matchbox home. She resided at Marjorie P Lee in Cincinnati until her death and dearly loved the wonderful staff and residents. She is survived by her sister, Corinne Gutjahr; nieces, Carolyn Gutjahr, Chris Gutjahr, Ann Soukup, Paula Holmes; six great nieces; four great nephews; and two great-great nephews. Predeceased by nephew Matthew Gutjahr. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 5, 10:00 AM at St. Mary Church, Hyde Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Montclair State University or WGUC, two of among her many favorite organizations. Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 3, 2019
