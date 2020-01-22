|
Irene M. Malone
Colerain Twp. - Irene Malone (nee Walter), beloved wife of the late Jerome "Jerry" Malone. Devoted mother of Dennis (Debra Price) Malone, Kathleen (David) Kuhn and Eileen (Tasos) Georgopoulos. Loving grandmother of Courtney and Kevin Malone, Katie and Emily Georgopoulos. Dear sister of the late Raymond Walter, Rose Mary Engelkamp, Bernadette Moning, late Lawrence Walter, Agnes Bussing and James Walter. Irene passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the age of 87. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial gathering at St. John the Baptist Church, 10010 Carolina Trace Harrison, Oh 45030 from 10am until Memorial Mass at 11am. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , 1010 Eaton Ave. Hamilton, Oh 45013. Special condolences may be expressed at www.frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020