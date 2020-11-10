Irene Prather



Keefer - Irene Prather was born February 8, 1921 in Keefer, Kentucky and passed away November 8, 2020 in Union, Kentucky at the age of 99. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Jefferson and Nancy Leigh Link.



Irene was united in marriage on July 6, 1940 to Riley J. Prather who preceded her in death on March 29, 2006. Additionally, she was preceded in death by 2 daughters Nannette Sakson and Linda Mullins.



She is survived by 2 sons: Joe Prather and his wife Dee of Union and Tony Prather and his wife Katrina of Dry Ridge; a sister: Sue Wood of Williamstown; 13 Grandchildren; 18 Great Grandchildren; and 4 Great Great Grandchildren.



Irene was a retired Home Agent for Grant County Extension Service and worked in customer service with the Grant County Visitor Center. She was a charter member of Violet Ridge Church of Christ in Crittenden where she remained a member. She was also a Kentucky Colonel, former member of Eastern Star and Daughters of the American Revolution; and she was a charter member of the Sherman Church of Christ.



Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Violet Ridge Church of Christ with Bro. Dave Shanklin officiating. Visitation will be 12:00 - 2:00 PM Thursday at the church. Burial will be in the Antioch Church of Christ Cemetery in Keefer.



Memorial contributions are suggested to the Violet Ridge Church of Christ Building Fund.









