1/1
Irene Prather
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Prather

Keefer - Irene Prather was born February 8, 1921 in Keefer, Kentucky and passed away November 8, 2020 in Union, Kentucky at the age of 99. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Jefferson and Nancy Leigh Link.

Irene was united in marriage on July 6, 1940 to Riley J. Prather who preceded her in death on March 29, 2006. Additionally, she was preceded in death by 2 daughters Nannette Sakson and Linda Mullins.

She is survived by 2 sons: Joe Prather and his wife Dee of Union and Tony Prather and his wife Katrina of Dry Ridge; a sister: Sue Wood of Williamstown; 13 Grandchildren; 18 Great Grandchildren; and 4 Great Great Grandchildren.

Irene was a retired Home Agent for Grant County Extension Service and worked in customer service with the Grant County Visitor Center. She was a charter member of Violet Ridge Church of Christ in Crittenden where she remained a member. She was also a Kentucky Colonel, former member of Eastern Star and Daughters of the American Revolution; and she was a charter member of the Sherman Church of Christ.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Violet Ridge Church of Christ with Bro. Dave Shanklin officiating. Visitation will be 12:00 - 2:00 PM Thursday at the church. Burial will be in the Antioch Church of Christ Cemetery in Keefer.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Violet Ridge Church of Christ Building Fund.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Violet Ridge Church of Christ
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Violet Ridge Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved