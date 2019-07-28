|
Irene Ruth DeBorde (nee Sper)
Cincinnati - Loving wife of Joe Reynolds. Dear mother of Jerry (the late Cheryl) and Don DeBorde. Grandmother of Jennifer and Dillon DeBorde and Don II, Kyle and Cody DeBorde. Great grandmother of Elizabeth Hope. Sister of Jeanette Wright Harden and the late Kathleen Dick and Allen Sper, Sr. Irene passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the age of 84. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Friday 6-8 p.m. Funeral service Saturday 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 28, 2019