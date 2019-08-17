Services
Peoples Funeral Home
407 W. Shelby
Falmouth, KY 41040
859-654-6942
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Peoples Funeral Home
407 W. Shelby
Falmouth, KY 41040
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Peoples Funeral Home
407 W. Shelby
Falmouth, KY 41040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Slone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Slone


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Irene Slone Obituary
Irene Slone

Falmouth - Irene J. Slone (87) of Falmouth, KY passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 under the care of Hospice of Hope, Maysville. She was born in Pippa Passes, KY on March 1, 1932, daughter of the late Hiram Short and Frances Slone Jacobs. In addition to her mother, Irene is preceded in death by her daughter Gwendolyn Slone, granddaughter Deanna Brashear Nelly, brothers Ova, Mabry and Clemons Jacobs. Irene was a member of Alexandria Church of God and attended Alice Lloyd College in Knott Co. for 2 years. Survivors include son Ronnie (Evelyn Herald) Slone, daughters Kathryn (the late Bill) Brashear, Evelyn (Truman) Owsley, brother Ova Jacobs, sister Verna Mae Shepherd, 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 5-9 on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Falmouth. Funeral services be held at 10 am Monday, August 19, 2019 also at the funeral home. Irene's final resting place will be at Riverside Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Alexandria Church of God 5 Washington St., Alexandria, KY 41001. Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now