|
|
Irene Slone
Falmouth - Irene J. Slone (87) of Falmouth, KY passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 under the care of Hospice of Hope, Maysville. She was born in Pippa Passes, KY on March 1, 1932, daughter of the late Hiram Short and Frances Slone Jacobs. In addition to her mother, Irene is preceded in death by her daughter Gwendolyn Slone, granddaughter Deanna Brashear Nelly, brothers Ova, Mabry and Clemons Jacobs. Irene was a member of Alexandria Church of God and attended Alice Lloyd College in Knott Co. for 2 years. Survivors include son Ronnie (Evelyn Herald) Slone, daughters Kathryn (the late Bill) Brashear, Evelyn (Truman) Owsley, brother Ova Jacobs, sister Verna Mae Shepherd, 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 5-9 on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Falmouth. Funeral services be held at 10 am Monday, August 19, 2019 also at the funeral home. Irene's final resting place will be at Riverside Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Alexandria Church of God 5 Washington St., Alexandria, KY 41001. Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 17, 2019