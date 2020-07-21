Iris May Bear Reyes
Cincinnati - Iris May Bear Reyes, passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side July 18, 2020, in Cincinnati, OH. She was born February 4, 1935 in Wyandotte County, OH to Ira and Esther Bear. As a young woman Iris ventured to the big city of Columbus, Ohio to attend The Ohio State University. She attended Nursing School, earned her bachelor's degree and met Antolin Reyes who came to her dorm to teach students dance lessons. They started their lives together in 1957. With a quiet grace and giving heart she raised her family. Her caring spirit will live on in her children and grandchildren. Her interests included family, gardening, genealogy, and travel. She was a Registered Nurse for over 20 years caring for residents of Beechwood Home long term care facility. Iris was an active member of Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church and Hyde Park Center for Older Adults in Cincinnati. Throughout her life she volunteered where she was needed. From being girl scout leader to tutoring math at Kilgour Elementary and helping in the Church office. She spent much of her retired life traveling and visiting her children and grandchildren around the country. Iris is survived by her children and their families Stephen and Susan Reyes; Carman (Reyes) and Jeff Hafer; Joe and Sherry Reyes; Sarita (Reyes) and Howard Gale; and Marcia (Reyes) and Kenneth Forsee; her 11 grandchildren Nathan and Owen Reyes, Kelsey Hafer, Jacob, Jessica, Tess, and Zachary Reyes, Jolene and Mia Gale, Calvin and Spencer Forsee, and her sister, Julia (Bear) Lessig and brother-in-law Robert Lessig. She was preceded in death by her husband, Antolin (Tony) Reyes, her brother Robert Bear and sister Ruth Bear Hoy. Special thanks to Sydney Yisrael and her family for their friendship and support. A visitation will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45223. The funeral service will be at 11:00am following the visitation. To leave online condolences and more information go to www.springgrove.org
Donations may be made to hospiceofcincinnati.org