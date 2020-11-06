Irma D. Losey
Irma D. Losey, 84, went home to be with the Lord on November 3, 2020 at home with the help of hospice and surrounded by family. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 15, 1935, one of three siblings, and was raised in Ft. Thomas, KY. She married her best friend and love of her life, Jerry E. Losey, on February 12, 1955. She is survived by husband Jerry, son Michael, and daughter Jennifer Mathis, grandchildren Stephen Losey, Jerry R. Losey, Charles Fields, Joshua Fields, and Nicole Parrett as well as seven great grandchildren. Shen then proceeded to put husband through engineering school, in those days called PHT, "putting hubby thru." She was a wonderful wife and mother and was active in the local community during the early days of their marriage. Her husband was transferred to Mauldin, SC in 1988 and there she became a caregiver for Jerry's elderly parents for 5 years while working from home as a medical transcriptionist. Upon retirement, she and Jerry traveled extensively in their RV. She always had a smile and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Irma was a member of First Christian Church in Fort Thomas, KY as well as Grace Christian Church in Fruitland Park, FL. A celebration of life will be observed at a date to be determined.
Online condolences may be left at www.beyers funeralhome.com
Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Leesburg, FL.