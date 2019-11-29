Services
Stith Funeral Homes
2988 Phyllis Ct
Hebron, KY 41048
(859) 689-9980
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Irma Griffith Obituary
Irma Griffith

Petersburg - Irma Kathryn Griffith, age 98 of Petersburg, KY passed away November 27, 2019. Irma was born June 9, 1921 in Union, KY to Charles Judd and Katie Jones Judd; she was a longtime farmer and a member of Petersburg Christian Church. Irma was preceded in death by her Husband Kenneth Griffith in 1994, 2 Sons Donald Wallace Griffith and Gerald Wayne Griffith, 1 Daughter Barbara Jean Hensley, Daughter-in-Law Mary Elizabeth Griffith and Son-in-Law Ronald Joseph Vesper. She is survived by 1 Son Kenneth Ronald Griffith and 2 Daughters Linda Sue Griffith Vesper and Patricia Setters, 17 Grandchildren, 31 Great Grandchildren, 14 Great Great Grandchildren, and 1 Great Great Great Grandchild. Visitation will be from 1 - 3 PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 3 PM Monday, December 2, 2019 at Stith Funeral Home, 2988 Phyllis Ct., Hebron, KY 41048. Burial will follow at Hopeful Lutheran Cemetery, Florence, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department, 3018 Second Street, Petersburg, KY 41080. Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
