Irma Shafer



New Richmond - Irma B. Shafer (nee Stairs), 97, of New Richmond, passed away on October 28, 2020 at Loveland Health Care. She was born on January 27, 1923 in Laurel, Ohio, daughter of the late William and Lola Stairs. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Paul Shafer, two sons, Daniel and Samuel Shafter, and five brothers and sisters. She is survived by her sons, William Shafer (Viola) and Harry Shafer; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be a graveside service on Monday, November 2 at 1:00pm at Laurel Cemetery in New Richmond, Ohio.









