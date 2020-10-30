1/
Irma Shafer
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irma Shafer

New Richmond - Irma B. Shafer (nee Stairs), 97, of New Richmond, passed away on October 28, 2020 at Loveland Health Care. She was born on January 27, 1923 in Laurel, Ohio, daughter of the late William and Lola Stairs. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Paul Shafer, two sons, Daniel and Samuel Shafter, and five brothers and sisters. She is survived by her sons, William Shafer (Viola) and Harry Shafer; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be a graveside service on Monday, November 2 at 1:00pm at Laurel Cemetery in New Richmond, Ohio.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Laurel Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by E C Nurre Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved