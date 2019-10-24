|
|
Irvin S. Silverstein M.D.
Cincinnati - passed away on October 23 at age 93. He is survived by Janet Steinberg-Silverstein, his adoring wife of 31 years; his beloved daughters Cathy Silverstein Mayer (Mark), Linda Silverstein Temmins, Beth Silverstein Siler, Susan Steinberg Somerstein (Barry), and Jody Steinberg Lazarow (Jeffrey); 16 loving grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; devoted sister Florence Lieberman; sister-in-law/brother-in-law Beverly and Sherman Vangrov. Dr. Silverstein was preceded in death by his first wife Carole B. Silverstein, granddaughter Sophie Temmins, sister Charlotte Levine, and parents Rose and Louis Silverstein. Dr. Silverstein was graduated from Walnut Hills High School in 1944 and the University of Cincinnati Medical School in 1951 where he was awarded membership in Phi Beta Kappa and Phi Eta Sigma Honorary Societies. For his entire 54-year career, Dr. Silverstein was on the staff of Jewish Hospital where he served as Director of the Department of Family Practice from 1986-1990. He was a Board Certified Diplomat of the American Academy of Family Practice, a Life Member of the American Academy of Family Practice, and a Life Member of the Southwestern Ohio Society of Family Physicians. In WWII, Dr. Silverstein served as an Electronic Technician Mate in the US Navy. Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at Weil-Kahn Funeral home 8350 Cornell Rd. at 1 PM Sunday on October 27. Visitation begins at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019