Cincinnati - Tenenholtz, Isabele, nee Margolis, age 89, passed away December 15, 2019, beloved wife of the late Si Tenenholtz, devoted mother of Barby (Rick) Ganulin and Barry Tenenholtz (Robin Pottebaum), dear sister of Phyllis Pagano, loving grandmother of Sari (Steven) Beck, Nia & Zev Ganulin and Benji, Evan & Millie Tenenholtz, great grandmother of Ziv Ganulin-Beck. Private services were held. Memorial contributions to or would be appreciated. Weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
