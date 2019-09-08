Services
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
View Map
1930 - 2019
Fairfield - Isabella Ogilvie Crawford Wray Valma, 89, of Fairfield Township, Ohio went to be with our Lord on August 30, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Jesse V. Valma, Sr., beloved mother of Lucy (Walter) Riddlehoover and John (Karen) Ippolito, cherished grandmother of Misty (Timothy) Oldfield, devoted great-grandmother of Ethan, Rylee, Ben and Hope Oldfield and the dear sister of Muriel Corbishley. Memorial Visitation will take place at Hodapp Funeral Home 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd., (Rt .42), West Chester, Friday the 13th from 6PM until Funeral Service at 7PM. Memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019
