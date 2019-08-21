|
Iva Miller
Cincinnati - Miller, Iva Mae age 77, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was born in North Middletown, Kentucky on February 2, 1942 to John Epperson and Anna Louise Manley (nee Caywood).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norbert Homan; parents, John Epperson Manley and Anna Louise Manley and sister, Ann McDonald.
Iva is survived by her children, Donanna (Thomas) Bruser, Ralph (Susanna) Miller, David W. Miller, Roger (Kimberly) Miller and Pam Morris; siblings, Gilbert Manley, William Manley, George Manley, James Manley; fifteen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and a host of other family members and friends. A visitation will be held from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm with funeral ceremony to immediately follow on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - West Side Chapel, 3300 Parkcrest Lane, Cincinnati, Ohio 45211.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 21, 2019