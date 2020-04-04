|
|
Ivan Robert Steinberg
Ivan Robert Steinberg, 92, died in his sleep on April 3, 2020, at his home in The Kenwood. He was born on February 20, 1928, in Cincinnati, Ohio to Ely and Ann (Okrent) Steinberg. He graduated from Hughes High School and then earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Cincinnati. Ivan was a proud United States Airforce veteran, serving during the Korean conflict. After his service, he joined the family business, Steinberg's, which his father founded almost one hundred years ago. Ivan and his brother-in-law, Larry (Shirley) Marshall (both deceased), expanded Steinberg's into a giant electronics and appliance retailer operating 24 stores throughout Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. It had been consistently featured as one of Cincinnati's top 50 privately held corporations for many years. Ivan has been a major benefactor of the Issac M. Wise Temple in Cincinnati and also a supporter of the United Jewish Appeal, Hebrew Union College and Xavier University.
Ivan married his childhood sweetheart, Barbara Buka Steinberg (deceased), and deeply enjoyed their life together for seventy years. He was a devoted father to Jane Steinberg (Alan Kraut) of Potomac, MD and Jim Steinberg of Cincinnati, OH. He was adored by his five grandchildren: Julie Kraut (Josh Heideman) of Los Angeles, CA; Jordan Schwieter (Noah) of Mason, OH; Andrew Kraut (Scott Greenblatt) of Brooklyn, NY; Jared Steinberg of New York, NY; and Jillian Sommers (Zachary) of Chicago, IL, as well as his two great granddaughters, Madison and Alyssa Schwieter of Mason, OH.
Funeral will be private. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to: Rabbi Kamrass Discretionary Fund 8329 Ridge Ave. Cincinnati, Ohio 45236.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020