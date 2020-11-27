J. David Hubbard
Cincinnati - John "David" Hubbard, age 57, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. He was born January 26, 1963 in Cincinnati, Ohio to John B. and the late Hermaine "Minnie" Hubbard (nee Reyes). Dave grew up in Norwood and was a lifelong Cincinnati native. He retired from the Village of Golf Manor Maintenance Department after 31 years of hard work and dedication. Dave will be deeply missed by his surviving and adoring wife, Dorthea A. Hubbard (nee Owens); sons, David and Eric Hubbard, and their mother, Karen Hubbard; grandchildren, Dezirayae, Ian, William, Athena, and Marius Hubbard; siblings, Gary (Diane) Hubbard, Brenda (Mark) Gillespie, Joann Stevens, James Hubbard, Carolyn (Bill) Dykes, and Anne (Carl) Bennyhill; along with many beloved nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends. Dave will be fondly remembered and is celebrated for his direct and honest nature, in addition to being a real lady's man. He worked many side remodeling projects using his meticulous attention to detail. Dave was frugal and was able to establish a nice home for his family by taking advantage of great bargains. He enjoyed camping, spending time with his friends, and countless trips to the home improvement stores. Services have been held at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.mrfh.com
