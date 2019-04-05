Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hermitage Room at The Regency
1917 - 2019
Cincinnati - age 101, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019. Born in Michigan City IN on November 20, 1917, he grew up in Chicago. After attending Tulane University, he reached the rank of Captain in the U. S. Army during WWII and spent his career in business and philanthropy in Cincinnati, including a term as president of Glen Manor Senior Residency. Whether one knew Jay for a short time or many years, those acquainted with him will always remember his quick wit, wisdom, integrity and love of people as the hallmark of his gentlemanly character. Grandpa Jay was happiest when surrounded by family and friends. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Betsy of 74 years, parents Martin and Corinne Karpen, three sisters and two brothers. Survivors include daughter Linda K. Nachman (Fred) of Paradise Valley AZ, son Peter F. Karpen (Kiki) of Ponte Vedra Beach FL, daughter Anne K. Pleatman of Cincinnati, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be private. There will be a Celebration of Life on Monday, April 8 from 4pm to 6pm in the Hermitage Room at The Regency. The family asks that contributions be directed to the .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 5, 2019
