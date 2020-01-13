|
J. Robert Lamb
Green Township - J. Robert Lamb, 89, Jan. 10, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Lee Burns Lamb, devoted father of Keith Lamb, Richard Lamb, Donna Roberto & Gregory Lamb (Sue), loving grandfather of Stephanie (Nicholas), Seth, Nick (Tina Marie), Eden, Melinda, John & Robert & gr. grandfather of Keegan, Audrey, Solara & Gianna, beloved son of the late Stella (nee Neiheisel) & Theodore Lamb & dear brother of the late Jean Lauxtermann Keller. Also survived by devoted cousins & members of the Burns & Neiheisel families. Robert had a career with Mohawk Machinery in the machine tool industry. Visitation Sat., Jan. 18, 9:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Rosebud & Muddy Creek, Westwood. Interment following in Spring Grove Cemetery, with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to . www.hospiceofcincinnati.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020