J. Russell "Russ" Siegroth
J. Russell "Russ" Siegroth

J. Russell "Russ" Siegroth, beloved husband of Jaynece A. Siegroth (nee Rohrig), devoted step-father of David, Sondra, Kelly, Jim, and Kathy, dear brother of Jeni (Mike) Lack and the late Rodney Siegroth, caring uncle of Brandon, Brent (Brenda), Traci, and Kristi, also survived by 8 grandchildren. Died Oct. 11, 2020 at age 69. Residence Anderson Twp. Friends may visit at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Thur. Oct. 15, from 5-7 PM. Graveside Service at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, 686 Mt. Moriah Rd., Withamsville, on Fri. at 11 AM. Memorials to American Liver Association or American Heart Association.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
OCT
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
