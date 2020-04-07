|
Fort Wright - Jack Alan Brown, Sr., 87, of Fort Wright, KY, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020. He was a US Army Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict, receiving the Medical Combat Badge as a Medical Aid. Jack worked with the Kroger Company as a food technologist in the quality control department. He then worked with the State of Kentucky as a case worker and also drove limousines for Executive Transportation. Jack graduated from the University of Kentucky and lettered for four years in Track and Field. He was a member of the Cincinnati Junior Olympics team in 1949 and set the long jump record. Jack was a member of the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame and was to be inducted this Spring in the Holmes High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He was a member of the Kelly Furnish V.F.W. Post # 7099 and the Covington Moose Lodge # 1469. Jack was preceded in death by his wife: Janet C. Brown. He is survived by his former wife: Barbara Miller Brown; daughters: Julie Anne King, Diana Kay Brown, Paula Ruth Ferraro and Lara Lee Warnecke; Sons: Jeffrey William Brown, Gregory Alan Brown, Jack Alan Brown, Jr., Douglas Keith Brown and Steven Robert Brown and 35 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be private. Connley Brothers Funeral Home in Latonia, KY is serving the family. Entombment: Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
