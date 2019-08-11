|
|
Jack Alexander
Erlanger - John "Jack" Nicholas Alexander, 78, of Erlanger, KY passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. Jack was born December 25, 1940 in Covington, KY to the late Robert "Hayden" and Blanch Alexander. Jack was a supervisor at White Castle and worked there for 40 years. Jack was a member at St. Henry Church, and he was very proud to be a Deacon in the Dioceses of Covington. Jack was also a Benedictine Oblate for over 30 years. He was a Kentucky Colonel, and a Master Gardener and enjoyed spending his days working in the yard. He loved to travel with his wife, and was an amateur Artist. He loved exploring museums all over the world, and making beautiful pieces of art. He enjoyed reading biographies and mysteries. His brother, Donald Alexander preceded him in death. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 45 years: Donna Alexander, his brothers: Robert (Karen) Alexander, and James (Kathy) Alexander, and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. A visitation will be held for Jack on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 4pm until 7pm at St. Henry Catholic Church, 3813 Dixie Hwy, Elsmere, KY 41018. Mass of Christian Burial will take place following the visitation at 7pm at St. Henry Church. Jack will be entombed on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10am at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger, KY. Jack's Family requests that memorial contributions be made in his name to St. Henry Church at the address listed above or to a Food Pantry of Your Choice. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019