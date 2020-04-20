Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Jack Boyd
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Boyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Boyd

Add a Memory
Jack Boyd Obituary
Jack Boyd

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Ethelyn Boyd (nee Yadon) for 65 years. Devoted father of Dr. Mark (Stephanie) Boyd, Eric (Karen) Boyd and Cindy (Steve) Keck. Grandfather of Chris, Ian, Graham, J.D., Alex, Abby, Evan, Mackenzie, Jesse and Delaney and great-grandfather of Hadley, Jack, Amelia, and Sophie. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the age of 94. Jack enlisted in the U.S. Army during WWII and served in the Pacific. He was a highly decorated war hero. Following the war, Jack obtained his baccalaureate at the University of Kentucky. He retired from General Electric following a long career. Jack served as treasurer of Trinity United Church of Christ in Dillonvale for many years. He loved his family, golf, and tending his yard. He had a long, rich, and happy life. His kindness, humility, and smile will be missed. A public service for friends and family will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made in Jack's name to a . Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -