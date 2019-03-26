|
Jack C. Burdsall
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of 74 years to Betty Burdsall (nee Cook); Loving father of Margaret A. (Dan Schroeder) Rees, Jack (Denise) Burdsall Jr., Jennifer (Jeff) Whitt, and the late Linda Curtas; Grandfather of 9 grandchildren; and great grandfather of 14 great grandchildren; Preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Margaret Burdsall, his 4 brothers and 2 sisters; Jack was a veteran of the Navy and Army and served in WWII. Passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019; Age 93 years Resident of Cincinnati, Ohio; Visitation will be at Evans Funeral Home 741 Center Street Milford, Ohio 45150 Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM; Burial to follow at Graceland Memorial Gardens where Military Honors will be rendered.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 26, 2019