Jack Cook
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Cook

Edgewood - Jack E. Cook, 94, of Edgewood, KY, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY.

Jack retired as Director of Engineering after 35 years at Trailmobile and he became a consultant to the commercial trailer industry for another 15 years. He was a graduate of Holmes High School and the University of Kentucky with an Electrical Engineering degree. Jack was also a lifelong dog lover and avid gardener. He proudly served his country during WWII in the Army Air Corps, flying on 19 missions in a B-17 over Germany.

Jack was beloved husband to the late Dolores Cook (nee Stein) for 55 years. He was also preceded in death by his 2 grandsons. He was a loving father to his 5 children, Tom (Cathy), Jim (Roxanne), Patty Flanary (Walker), Dave (Ann), and Pam Schuck (Robert Kevin).

Additionally, he was loving grandfather to his 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Services for Jack will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to: The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved