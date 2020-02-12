|
Jack D. Schraer
Hamilton - SCHRAER, Jack D. devoted husband of Marcia A. Schraer (nee Wuestefeld); dear father of Christopher (Stephanie) and Robert (Amy) Schraer, Amy (Michael) Ebben and the late David Schraer; grandfather or 3; great grandfather of 3. Passed away Monday February 10, 2020 in , a Hamilton, Ohio resident, age 85.
Funeral Mass 10:30am Friday in the Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Rd. Fairfield, Ohio 45014. Visitation in the church narthex from 9:30-10:30am Friday. Memorials to St. Vincent dePaul of the church or Haven House Emergency Shelter 550 High St. Hamilton, OH 45011. Online register book and comprehensive obituary at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020