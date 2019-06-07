Services
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Full Gospel Assembly Church
11850 Lebanon Rd.
Loveland, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Full Gospel Assembly Church
11850 Lebanon Rd.
Loveland, OH
Cincinnati - Jack Dane Kirby, beloved husband of 64 years to the late Ruth H. Kirby (née Groneman). Loving brother of Violet (Boyd) Taylor, William (Cathie) Kirby, Sandra (Jim) Agee, and Darla (Arthur) Wright. Cherished uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Dale "Jack" and Helen Kirby (née Waddell). Jack passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at age 84. Visitation 10AM, Monday, June 10, 2019 at Full Gospel Assembly Church, 11850 Lebanon Rd., Loveland, OH 45140. Funeral Service to follow at 11AM at the church. Burial at Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church or Queen City Hospice.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 7, 2019
