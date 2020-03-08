Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Florence - Jack R. Ely, 85 years of age, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 surrounded by family. Jack was born in Middlesboro, KY to the late G. Curtis and Winnora Ely. He is survived by his loving wife of over 60 years, Irene Ely (nee Hoffman). Jack was the loving father of Rodney Curtis Ely; dear brother of Joyce Sharp and Judi Deatherage; and beloved papa of Chad Ely (Rachel) and great grandfather of Alysia Renae Ely and Chase Curtis Ely. He will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. Jack spent many years as a Design Draftsman for Aristech Chemical. He had a love and passion for his family, Lionel Trains, classis cars, sports, and Biplanes. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Stith Funeral Home 7500 US Hwy 42, Florence, KY 41042 beginning at 11:00 a.m. with services following at 1:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Memorial contributions can be made in Jack's honor to Florence Baptist Church, 642 Mt. Zion Road, Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
