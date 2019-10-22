|
|
Jack Ernest
Latonia - Jack Ernest, 79 of Latonia, KY passed away on October 20, 2019. He retired from Norfolk Southern railroad as a Conductor. After retirement he worked at Kroger Liquor in Latonia. He is survived by his Children, Lori (John) Milar, Rick (Pam) Ernest, Tommy (Lara ) Ernest and Jackie (Gary) Opielia; Fiance, Joyce Jones; 11 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren,, ; All services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019