Jack F. Sullender Jr.
Jack F. Sullender, Jr.

Taylor Mill - Jack F. Sullender, Jr. (62) of Newport, KY peacefully passed away on July 7th, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Jack was born in Newport, KY to Jack, Sr. and Joan Sullender on May 3rd, 1958. He enjoyed the outdoors, playing golf, traveling with his loving wife, and spending time with his five grandchildren. He was an avid fan of the Kentucky Derby, UK Basketball, and a sports car enthusiast. Jack never met a stranger, due to his charming wit and generous demeanor. Jack is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife, Kimberly J. Sullender (formerly Price); daughter, Jill Chalfant; son-in-law, Eric Chalfant; son, Brad Sullender; son-in-law, Stephen Fout; grandchildren, Hailey and Sadie Chalfant, and Tyler, Peyton, and Dylan Fout; sister, Donna Adkins; brother-in-law, Bob Adkins; brother, Cliff Sullender; and sister-in-law, Lisa Sullender. Visitation at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., on Monday (July 13) from 4:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. Jack's family will have words of remembrance at the church prior to Mass at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul Church, 7301 Dixie Highway (Florence), at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Fr. Jason Bertke officiating. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

