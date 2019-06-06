Services
Wolfe-Nelson Funeral Home - Sciotoville
5951 Gallia Street
Sciotoville, OH 45662
740-776-2811
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Jack F. Willis


1938 - 2019
Jack F. Willis Obituary
Jack F. Willis

Florence - Age 80, of Florence, KY, died June 2, 2019. He was born July 1, 1938 in Portsmouth to Bernard and Lena (Monroe) Willis. Jack honorably served his country in the U.S. Army and retired after working 37 years for the Norfolk Southern Railroad as a Chief Clerk.

He is survived by his wife, Emma; three sons; one brother; four sisters; two grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parent; one son; one sister.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at WOLFE-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Sciotoville, OH with one hour visitation prior. Interment at Old Wheelersburg Cemetery. www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 6, 2019
