|
|
Jack F. Willis
Florence - Age 80, of Florence, KY, died June 2, 2019. He was born July 1, 1938 in Portsmouth to Bernard and Lena (Monroe) Willis. Jack honorably served his country in the U.S. Army and retired after working 37 years for the Norfolk Southern Railroad as a Chief Clerk.
He is survived by his wife, Emma; three sons; one brother; four sisters; two grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parent; one son; one sister.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at WOLFE-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Sciotoville, OH with one hour visitation prior. Interment at Old Wheelersburg Cemetery. www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 6, 2019