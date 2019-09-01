|
|
Jack Fuchs
Louisville - Jack Fuchs, 92, of Louisville, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019.
Jack was born in Dayton, Kentucky on November 5, 1926 to the late Carl and Mary Fuchs. He spent his career as a salesman selling dental equipment.
Jack is preceded in death by his wife, Edeltrude Hirth Fuchs.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, James Fuchs (Ruth), Mary Anne Carraro (Marty), Robert Fuchs (Martha), Jack Fuchs, Gregory Fuchs (Lana), Thomas Fuchs (Sharon), Jennifer Frizzell (Gary), Molly Keith; 24 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 9 AM at St. Louis Bertrand, 1104 South 6th Street. Burial will follow the mass at St. Stephen Cemetery in Fort Thomas, KY. Visitation will be from 2-6 PM on Sunday, September 1 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road.
Memorial donations for Jack may be made to the St. Xavier High School in Louisville for their scholarship fund. Online condolences may be made at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019