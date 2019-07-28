Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Parish
Bellevue, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Parish
Bellevue, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Grothaus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Grothaus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Grothaus Obituary
Jack Grothaus

Ft. Thomas - John Henry "Jack" Grothaus, 91, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on Thursday, July 25th at his residence. He was a proud Army veteran of World War II and the Korean War. Jack was a retired serviceman with Union Light Heat & Power Co., Covington. He was also a member of the St. Stephen's Catholic War Vets and Bob White Club. Jack was known for the sparkle in his baby blue eyes and "trust me" grin. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy "Dot, Dottie" Grothaus (nee. Koeninger); daughter, Donna Grothaus; stepson, Joseph Barket; sisters, Ruth Moose, Eileen Ebert and brother, Tom Grothaus. Jack is survived by his wife, Dorothy A. Grothaus (nee. Crail); daughter, Susan (Paul) Ochsner; sons, Steven (Connie), Dick (Lois) & Edward (Karen) Grothaus; 14 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and brother, William (Emmie) Grothaus. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11 a.m., with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 30th at Divine Mercy Parish, Bellevue. The burial will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Divine Mercy Parish c/o 2019 Capital Campaign, 318 Division St., Bellevue, KY 41073 or in the form of masses. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.