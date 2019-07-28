|
|
Jack Grothaus
Ft. Thomas - John Henry "Jack" Grothaus, 91, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on Thursday, July 25th at his residence. He was a proud Army veteran of World War II and the Korean War. Jack was a retired serviceman with Union Light Heat & Power Co., Covington. He was also a member of the St. Stephen's Catholic War Vets and Bob White Club. Jack was known for the sparkle in his baby blue eyes and "trust me" grin. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy "Dot, Dottie" Grothaus (nee. Koeninger); daughter, Donna Grothaus; stepson, Joseph Barket; sisters, Ruth Moose, Eileen Ebert and brother, Tom Grothaus. Jack is survived by his wife, Dorothy A. Grothaus (nee. Crail); daughter, Susan (Paul) Ochsner; sons, Steven (Connie), Dick (Lois) & Edward (Karen) Grothaus; 14 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and brother, William (Emmie) Grothaus. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11 a.m., with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 30th at Divine Mercy Parish, Bellevue. The burial will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Divine Mercy Parish c/o 2019 Capital Campaign, 318 Division St., Bellevue, KY 41073 or in the form of masses. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 28, 2019