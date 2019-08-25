Services
Union - Jack Junior Cason, 95, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Emerald Trace Nursing Home in Erlanger KY. Jack worked as a Postal Carrier for 30 years and Turfway Race Track for 37 years. He was a WWII Army veteran, 517 Parachute Regimental Combat Team attached to the 82nd Airborne, who jumped in southern France and fought in The Battle of the Bulge. He was preceded in death by his wife Veta Cason. Survivors include his daughter Sherry Aubrey, daughter Laurie Billiter, son Mike Cason, step-daughter Donna Scholer-Jones, step-daughter Debbie Scholer, step-daughter Glenna Burtsch, step-son Dale Scholer, step-son Paul Scholer, and step-son Ted Scholer. Also surviving are 3 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Jack will be cremated and services are being held at the convenience of the family. Memorials can be made 3725 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring KY, 41076 or St Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St Jude Place Memphis TN 38105. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019
