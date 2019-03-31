|
Jack Kirby
Cincinnati - Jack Kirby died March 24, 2019, age 86, beloved husband of the late Alberta Kirby, devoted father of Karen (Richard) Durand, Cathie (James) Engle and Glenn (Mary Grace) Kirby, also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. Jack started working for Cincinnati Bell Telephone Company as a co-op while attending the University of Cincinnati. He was hired as a manager following graduation and 3 years of service in the U.S. Air Force. He held various positions at Cincinnati Bell and in the last 12 years of his career was the manager of directory production and distribution. He was a longtime resident of Turpin Hills and a member of the Terrace Park Country Club. In addition to being a passionate golfer with 8 holes in one and many championships to his name, Jack held many varied interests, including building and crafts work, gardening, painting, war history, astronomy, quantum physics, and personal finance. Jack graduated from the UC College of Business Administration in 1956 and completed his MBA from Xavier University in 1971. A celebration of life service will be held at the Terrace Park Country Club, 5341 S Milford Rd, Milford, OH 45150 on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cincinnati Nature Center, 4949 Tealtown Rd, Milford, OH 45150, where Jack and Alberta spent many enjoyable hours, or in his wife Alberta's memory to the , 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Funeral arrangements and receipt of condolences entrusted to Spring Grove Funeral Homes Elden Good, 2620 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208.
Kentucky Enquirer