Jack L. Gilbert beloved husband of Verna M. (nee Deffinger) Gilbert, devoted father of Candy Hasselbeck (Michael), Brenda Howard (the late Randy), Guy Gilbert (Mary) and Lynn Gilbert (Lilianne), loving grandfather of Megan Grabowski (Jamie), Tim Howard (Ann), Ben Gilbert (Tara) and great grandfather of Blake Gilbert and Bryce Gilbert, dear brother of Joyce Mundstock (Glenn) and the late Elaine Bolinger, loving uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. September 7, 2019. Age 86 years.
Visitation Thursday from 10-12 at Bolton and Lunsford Funeral Home, 3042 Harrison Avenue, Westwood where a E.T. Carson Lodge #598 F&AM service will be held at 12:00 Noon followed by Scottish Rite Ring Service followed by funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to or to Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 11, 2019