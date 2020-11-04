Jack L. Herbert
Florence - Jack L. Herbert, age 82, of Florence, KY, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his residence. He was a retired Senior Customer Services Agent for Delta Airlines, a member of Florence United Methodist Church, and a U.S. Army Veteran. Over the years, Jack enjoyed hiking and gardening and had also served with World Gospel Mission. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Nancy Herbert. A gathering of friends will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Florence United Methodist Church, 8585 Old Toll Rd., Florence, KY 41042. A memorial service will begin at 2:00 PM at the church. Memorials may be made to Florence United Methodist Church or to St. Elizabeth Cancer Center, 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017. To leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com
